Daewoo E&C (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 282.6 billion won ($255.9 million), up 40.5 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 558.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 364.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 6 percent to 8.13 trillion won. (Yonhap)