Business

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q4 net income up 417.5% to W112.3b

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 09:13       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 09:13
This graphic image provided by Daewoo E&C shows the Al Faw port to be built in Basra, Iraq. (Daewoo E&C)
Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 112.3 billion won ($101.7 million), up 417.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 253.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.8 percent to 2.29 trillion won.

The operating profit was 123.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)
