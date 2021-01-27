[Graphic News] S. Korea’s data industry thrives amid pandemic









South Korea’s data industry expanded more than 14 percent in 2020 from a year earlier to exceed the 19 trillion-won level, a survey showed.



The local market for data stood at 19.3 trillion won ($17.4 billion) last year, up 14.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the survey by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Data Agency.



Last year’s growth rate was much higher than the 8.3 percent on-year increase posted a year earlier.



Data sales and provision accounted for the largest portion of the market with 9.4 trillion won, followed by data establishment and consulting with 7.4 trillion won. (Yonhap)











