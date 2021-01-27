Venture investment hits record high in 2020





South Korea’s venture investment set records in 2020 both in the number of deals and their value, despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of SMEs and Startups announced Wednesday.



The country’s investment in startups reached 4.30 trillion won ($3.89 billion) in 2020, adding 26.8 billion won, or 0.6 percent, from the previous year.



The number of investment deals also hit a record high of 4,231 while the number of invested companies logged an all-time high of 2,130. Among the 2,130 companies that secured funds last year, a record 75 companies received more than 10 billion won.





The Ministry of SMEs and Startup (Unit: 100 million won)