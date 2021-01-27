 Back To Top
Business

Nonghyup Hongsam reveals Lunar New Year ginseng gift sets

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jan 27, 2021 - 16:52       Updated : Jan 27, 2021 - 17:17
Hansamin Red Ginseng Extract Prime (Nonghyup Hongsam)

In time for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, Nonghyup Hongsam is holding a buy-one-get-one-free event for its flagship ginseng products, officials said Wednesday.

The promotion, which runs until Feb. 17, is for gift sets comprising ginseng extract products and wild ginseng.

The company also offers 15 percent discounts on standalone items, including Hansamin Red Ginseng Extract Prime, Red Ginseng Extract stick, and Pure Liquid of Red Ginseng Gold. Hansamin is the company’s ginseng brand.

Customers purchasing in bulk will be given free gifts, the company said.

During this period, customers who sign up for membership on Nonghyup Hongsam’s online store will get a free voucher worth 35,000 won, Nonghyup added.

“As times are still difficult, we wish for everyone to be healthy. With our promotion, gift your loved ones some healthy products,” a Nonghyup Hongsam official said in a press release.

The promotional event is available at all Hansamin outlets across the country, on the brand’s online store, and other retail outlets, including Nonghyup Hanaro Mart and Lotte Mart, Nonghyup said. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
