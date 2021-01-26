N.K. state media slams Japan‘s defense chief for remarks over miliary parade

North Korean weapons systems shown at a recent military parade. (Yonhap)



North Korea‘s state news agency on Tuesday strongly slammed Japan’s defense chief for his recent remarks over a military parade held in Pyongyang, saying Tokyo is just making a fuss and inciting hostility toward its country.



North Korea conducted a massive military parade in central Pyongyang in mid-January, showing off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile and other state-of-the-art weaponry.



Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Tokyo is working to collect and analyze information linked to weapons unveiled during the parade.



“Recently, Japan‘s Minister of Defense Kishi said that Japan is doing its best to collect and analyze information about the north’s military moves,” the Korean Central News Agency said. “This is nothing but a scream let out by those in fear of the DPRK‘s matchless military muscle developing at a world-startling speed.”



“Japan, which has resorted to vicious moves against the DPRK, spying on it all the year round with satellites and various other intelligence means, is again making a fuss, inciting hostility toward the DPRK. Clear is its ulterior motive,” KCNA added.



DPRK is the acronym of the North’s official name, the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea.



KCNA said that “Japanese reactionaries and other peace wreckers” make such rubbish remarks on concerns about Pyongyang’s efforts to “bolster its defense capabilities to defend the sovereignty and rights to existence and development of the country.”



“Japan would be well advised to face up to the trend of the times and behave itself,” it said. (Yonhap)



