 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N.K. state media slams Japan‘s defense chief for remarks over miliary parade

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 21:39       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 21:39
North Korean weapons systems shown at a recent military parade. (Yonhap)
North Korean weapons systems shown at a recent military parade. (Yonhap)

North Korea‘s state news agency on Tuesday strongly slammed Japan’s defense chief for his recent remarks over a military parade held in Pyongyang, saying Tokyo is just making a fuss and inciting hostility toward its country.

North Korea conducted a massive military parade in central Pyongyang in mid-January, showing off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile and other state-of-the-art weaponry.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Tokyo is working to collect and analyze information linked to weapons unveiled during the parade.

“Recently, Japan‘s Minister of Defense Kishi said that Japan is doing its best to collect and analyze information about the north’s military moves,” the Korean Central News Agency said. “This is nothing but a scream let out by those in fear of the DPRK‘s matchless military muscle developing at a world-startling speed.”

“Japan, which has resorted to vicious moves against the DPRK, spying on it all the year round with satellites and various other intelligence means, is again making a fuss, inciting hostility toward the DPRK. Clear is its ulterior motive,” KCNA added.

DPRK is the acronym of the North’s official name, the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea.

KCNA said that “Japanese reactionaries and other peace wreckers” make such rubbish remarks on concerns about Pyongyang’s efforts to “bolster its defense capabilities to defend the sovereignty and rights to existence and development of the country.”

“Japan would be well advised to face up to the trend of the times and behave itself,” it said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114