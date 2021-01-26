Health minister tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure to patient

Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol (Yonhap)



Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday after coming in contact with a ministry employee infected with the virus, his office said.



Kwon has been placed under self-quarantine after being exposed to the patient. He will receive a second test a few days later in consideration of the virus‘ incubation period, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said.



Earlier in the day, Kwon attended a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in Sejong, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, and discussed vaccine programs in another meeting at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) in nearby Osong, North Chungcheong Province.



In the afternoon, he visited a hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.



KDCA chief Jeong Eun-kyeong, who came in contact with Kwon during the vaccine meeting, also received a test and is waiting for its result, which is expected to come out on Wednesday, according to health authorities.(Yonhap)

