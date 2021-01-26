 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Biologics joins W1tr revenue club, after just 9 years

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 17:24       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 17:36
Samsung Biologics' plant No. 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics' plant No. 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics joined the club of companies making more than 1 trillion won in revenue in 2020, just nine years after its founding.

According to the company’s fourth quarter earnings report made Tuesday, Samsung Biologics’ full-year revenue increased 66 percent on-year in 2020, marking 1.16 trillion won ($1 billion).

The previous year, Samsung Biologics made 463 billion won in revenue.

Its operating profit also rose 12 percent on-year to 292.8 billion on, from the previous year’s 201.1 billion won.

Samsung Biologics said that it recorded “significant quarterly sales in the fourth quarter” which was “the highest in its history.”

The fourth quarter’s standalone revenue was 375.3 billion won, an increase of 36.7 percent from third quarter results. The operating profit was 92.6 billion won for the fourth quarter.

Samsung Biologics attributed the buoyed numbers to improved plant operations stemming from accelerated manufacturing contracts for COVID-19 treatments.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114