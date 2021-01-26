S. Korean products sweep 101 awards at CES 2021

Samsung’s new AI-powered home cleaning bot JetBot 90 AI+ (Samsung Electronics)
A total of 101 products from South Korean companies were awarded at this year’s CES, taking 26 percent of the honors up for grabs, according to the Korea International Trade Association, Tuesday.
In the most coveted Best of Innovation Awards, which recognized 27 items, seven local products took home prizes, up from six a year earlier.
By category, South Korea grabbed 13 awards for health and wellness products, six for smart home solutions and five for sustainability.
“CES 2021 was downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but South Korean firms have performed better in the latest event, largely because the firms here have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives,” an official from KITA explained.
A total of 1,961 exhibitors attended the CES 2021, down from around 4,400 a year earlier. South Korea had the second highest number of participating companies with 340.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)