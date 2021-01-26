Seoul Museum of Art experiments with ways to examine collection

"Ink Drop” by Chung So-young (SeMA)



Seoul Museum of Art’s first exhibition of the year is an attempt to redefine the museum’s collection with an experimental approach -- interaction between citizens and experts.



Scattered at three locations throughout Seoul, the Seoul City-run SeMA is located at Seoul Museum of Art (Seosomun-dong), Buk-Seoul Museum of Art in Nowon-gu and Nam-Seoul Museum of Art in Gwanak-gu. Established in 1988, SeMA holds more than 5,000 works in its collection.



“Collection_Opening Hacking Mining” -- which opened Tuesday and runs through April 11 -- has more than 100 works by 72 artists on display, which will be shown at the museum as well as on its online platform.



The exhibition consists of three different concepts -- opening, hacking and mining the collections.



The museum will partially “open” the contents of the museum’s collection management system, which are normally off limits to the public. The exhibition will show the most expensive artwork, the largest artwork and the video artwork with the longest-running time among its collections.



The exhibition involves the concept of “hacking” the collection by artists and citizens. The four online workshops hosted by artist Oh Jae-woo are among the “hacking” projects, which invite citizens’ ideas about what should be on display at the museum.





"Work" by Yoo Young-kuk (SeMA)