[Eye on Business] The story behind Korea’s ‘screen golf’

Users play the latest version of Golfzon’s indoor golf simulator. (Golfzon)



Once considered an exclusive hobby for rich elites, golf has now become much more affordable and accessible, thanks to “screen golf,” or golf simulator rooms.



Virtual reality allowed golf aficionados to be rid of the inconvenience of having to travel far out to countryside golf courses, letting them tee off after work in their neighborhood “screen golf lounges” for the cost of about $20 for an 18-hole game.



Pioneering this indoor golf culture was Golfzon, which introduced an advanced golf simulator in the early 2000s.



Golfzon’s device recreates the terrains, the uphill and downhill holes of existing golf courses in the world on the screen. The machine, with its motion sensors, then measures the impact of each swing to show the trajectory and determine where it would land on the course.



With the cost barrier lowered, the country’s golf population shot up 74 percent from 4.7 million in 2017 from 2.7 million in 2012, according to a survey by the company and local pollster Embrain.



While about 37 million rounds of golf games occur on outdoor golf courses annually, more than 57 million rounds are played at Golfzon’s screen golf lounges, the company said.



Stellar growth



Golfzon is now ranked No. 1 in the indoor golf industry, with a 70 percent market share and 130,000 daily users. It recorded an operating profit of 45.4 billion won ($41.3 million) and a revenue of 224.5 billion won in 2020.



But in 2000, when its founder Kim Young-chan, now group chairman, started it with just five employees, no one predicted a success of such scale.



Golfzon was Kim’s second attempt at entrepreneurship, after an unsuccessful first try. Before, he had worked at General Motors Korea and Samsung Electronics.



Having played golf for about 10 years at the time, Kim sought for a medium to reduce the gap between actually plays on the green and practices on driving ranges.





Golfzon Newdin Group Chairman Kim Young-chan (Golfzon)