[News Focus] Korea attains higher percentage of female Cabinet ministers than US, Japan

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae (right) and outgoing Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (left) take part in a Cabinet meeting at Government Complex Seoul on Jan. 5. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- President Moon Jae-in was active in appointing women to his Cabinet during the early part of his term, though the percentage relative to the total has dropped since then.



On the back of the current administration’s policy since 2017 favoring greater gender balance among ministers, South Korea overtook the US and some other developed countries in terms of the percentage of women occupying ministerial posts, according to the latest comparison from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.



As of 2019, women made up 22.2 percent of Korea’s government ministers. This compared favorably with 21.7 percent in the US, 21.7 percent in the UK, 21.4 percent in Australia and 5.3 percent in Japan.



Nevertheless, Korea lagged far behind the OECD average of 31.2 percent, coming in at No. 29 among the 37 members of the Paris-based organization.



Among emerging economies, Colombia ranked third with 52.9 percent, Mexico ninth with 42.1 percent, Slovakia 14th with 35.7 percent, Estonia 15th with 35.7 percent, Chile 17th with 34.8 percent, Latvia 19th with 30.8 percent and the Czech Republic 22nd with 28.6 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)