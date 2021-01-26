‘After Every Winter Comes Spring’ exhibition at National Museum of Korea extended until April 4

A poster for the National Museum of Korea’s exhibition “After Every Winter Comes Spring” (National Museum of Korea)
The National Museum of Korea announced on Tuesday that it is extending the run of its special exhibition “After Every Winter Comes Spring” for nine weeks.
The exhibition, which opened Nov. 24 and reopened Jan. 19 after a two-week shutdown, will now run through April 4.
Visitors will have an opportunity to see the painting “Sehando,” which reflects the hardships that its creator, scholar and calligrapher Chusa Kim Jeong-hui (1786-1856), experienced while in exile. “Sehando,” which means “painting of winter days,” was designated as National Treasure No. 180 in 1974.
The exhibition also showcases different sides of “Pyeongan Gamsa Hyangyeondo” by Joseon-period painter Kim Hong, which depicts a welcoming banquet for the governor of Pyeongan, via the application of media arts technology.
The museum said it had decided to extend the exhibition’s run after receiving positive feedback on social media. The exhibition was initially set to end at the end of January.
Up to 50 people are allowed to enter the exhibition hall every 30 minutes in keeping with the social distancing guidelines.
The museum recommends booking tickets in advance. Forty tickets are available online for each 30-minute block, leaving 10 tickets per block available for purchase on-site.
