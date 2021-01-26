 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Heavy wins W230b container carrier order

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 10:26       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 10:26
This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Major shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 229 billion won ($208 million) deal with an Oceania company to build two container carriers.

Under the deal with an unidentified customer, the vessels will be delivered by December 2022, Samsung Heavy said in an emailed statement.

The container carrier can load up to 13,000 20-foot containers, the company said.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals worth $400 million so far this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114