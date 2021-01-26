Samsung Heavy wins W230b container carrier order

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday shows a 13,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Major shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 229 billion won ($208 million) deal with an Oceania company to build two container carriers.



Under the deal with an unidentified customer, the vessels will be delivered by December 2022, Samsung Heavy said in an emailed statement.



The container carrier can load up to 13,000 20-foot containers, the company said.



With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has clinched deals worth $400 million so far this year. (Yonhap)