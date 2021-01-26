 Back To Top
Business

LG releases new air conditioner with upgraded design, hygiene features

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 10:06       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 10:06
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's new Whisen Tower air conditioner. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's new Whisen Tower air conditioner. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, released a new air conditioner with upgraded design and hygiene features Tuesday as the company aims to increase sales amid the pandemic.

The LG Whisen Tower comes with the company's new design for standing air conditioners that highlights minimal aesthetics after combining characteristics from its luxury brand LG SIGNATURE and its customizable home appliance line LG Objet Collection. It is LG's first standing air conditioner in six years to incorporate the new design.

The new product has four fans inside, up from two fans, providing quicker and powerful cool air. It has a wide care coolness feature that sends breezes toward walls to minimize direct exposure to people.

LG said its new Whisen Tower also comes with five stages of product cleaning, from air filters to fans, allowing easy maintenance of the air conditioner.

The air conditioner has a filter-cleaning bot that removes dust on filters once a week, as well as antivirus microfilters. Its auto dry function can eliminate moisture inside the air conditioner unit, while its ultraviolet LED sterilizes fans to remove harmful germs.

LG emphasized its new air conditioner is energy-efficient as its sensors can recognize whether people are present in the room and adjust operations.

The LG Whisen Tower comes in three colors and will be priced between 4 million won ($3,620) and 6.2 million won here. (Yonhap)
