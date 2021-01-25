 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Prosecution questions ex-industry minister over reactor shutdown controversy

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 22:35       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 22:35
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the now-decommissioned Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the now-decommissioned Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The prosecution questioned former Industry Minister Paik Un-gyu on Monday as part of its probe into the controversial closure of South Korea's second-oldest nuclear reactor.

The Daejeon District Prosecutors Office grilled Paik over allegations that he abused his authority in the process of assessing the economic viability of the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor ahead of its closure.

In October 2020, state auditors said the economic viability of the nuclear reactor was unreasonably undervalued in determining the facility's early closure.

The Board of Audit and Inspection questioned the general credibility of the process in calculating economic numbers of the reactor, saying that Paik is one of the leading figures in the mishandling of the assessment.

The former minister is also suspected of being involved in the deletion of documents related to the reactor closure by three industry ministry officials.

The three officials were indicted over allegations that they destroyed 530 materials and files about the government's decision to terminate the operation of Wolsong-1, right before the BAI ordered the submission of the documents late last year.

The closure of Wolsong-1 has remained a hot-button issue in domestic politics since President Moon Jae-in decided in 2017 to decommission the reactor earlier than scheduled in line with his energy policy. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114