Doosan Heavy clinches W780b desalination plant deal

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 19:59       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 19:59
This image, provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Jan. 25, 2021, shows the location of a seawater desalination plant to be built in Saudi Arabia under a 780 billion-won deal. (Yonhap)
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a major South Korean plant builder, said Monday it has clinched a 780 billion-won ($707.8 million) deal to build a seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

Doosan Heavy has inked a deal to build the Yanbu-4 facility with a consortium of French energy company Engie SA and Saudi Arabian firms Mowah and Nesma, the company said in a statement.

The facility will be built in Alrayyis, some 260 kilometers north of the western port city of Jeddah, with a capacity of producing 450,000 tons of fresh water per day. Doosan Heavy plans to complete the construction by 2023.

Doosan Heavy said it will aggressively tap into the seawater desalination plant market in the Middle East.

The South Korean plant builder has so far clinched desalination projects in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman since 2016. (Yonhap)
