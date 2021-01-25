 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Pohang city orders mandatory virus testing for each household

1st administrative order in South Korea to require at least one virus testing per household

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 18:13       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 18:13
Pohang city mayor Lee Kang-deok speaks during press conference on Monday. (Yonhap)
Pohang city mayor Lee Kang-deok speaks during press conference on Monday. (Yonhap)
Pohang city has ordered its residents to have at least one person get tested for the coronavirus from each household.

“Although the spread of COVID-19 is on the decrease across the country, the city of Pohang is seeing an increase in the number of local community transmissions including infections stemming from the Sangju evangelical church facility and sauna-related cases,” said Pohang Mayor Lee Kang-deok in a press conference Monday.

“We are issuing an administrative order of a mandatory virus testing for at least one person per each household,” Mayor Lee said.

Once the mandatory testing for each household takes effect from Tuesday, Pohang will become the first local government in the country to issue the strict administrative order.

With approximately 180,000 households subject to the virus testing in the city, the actual number of people who actually get tested for COVID-19 may go over 200,000 as more than one person from each household could get tested.

There have been 276 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the southeastern port city in North Gyeongsang Province since December.

Pohang city has also required restaurant and cafe owners, merchants at traditional street markets, and workers at saunas and hair shops to get tested for the virus before Sunday.

Anyone who does not follow the administrative orders and refuses to get tested can face a fine of 100,000 won ($90), according to the city.

“Issuing the administrative orders is an inevitable measure to overcome the crisis, so we ask citizens’ full cooperation,” Mayor Lee said.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114