 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Demand for homes in greater Seoul hits record high

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 17:15       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 17:23
Apartment complexes in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Apartment complexes in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Despite the South Korean government’s relentless efforts to curb soaring apartment prices, there seems to be no sign of demand letting up in Seoul and its surrounding cities, according to the Korea Appraisal Board on Monday.

The state-run property appraisal agency’s recent report showed the home-buying sentiment stood at 117.2, a record high since the relevant data started compilation in July 2012.

The index, based on a survey of the organization’s member realtors and analysis of property listings available online, shows the balance between supply and demand in the real estate sector. On a scale of 0 to 200, supply exceeds demand when the index is close to zero, and vice versa when the indicator nears 200. The index hitting 100 means that supply and demand reach equilibrium.

Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, in particular, saw their respective home-buying sentiment rise to 123.1 and 112.8 as home buyers began eyeing areas near and around Seoul due to toughened property regulations on the nation’s capital.

“Because of rising property prices and long-term, or jeonse, rents in Seoul, demand in the surrounding cities has been skyrocketing, turning the property market in the areas into a seller’s market,” a KAB official said.

The strong demand in the greater Seoul area has been spilling over into other metropolitan cities. The index in Busan, Daejeon, and Daegu, came in at 115.1, 116.5 and 120.4, respectively. With the rising demand for homes, the supply-demand index for the entire nation stood at 114.7, the highest on record.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114