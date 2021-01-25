 Back To Top
Finance

Kakao Bank to recruit over 100 workers in H1

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 15:27       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 15:37
Kakao Bank, South Korea’s leading Internet-only bank, said on Monday that it is hiring more than 100 employees in its push to ramp up digital innovation. 

The lender said it plans to hire experienced talent in eight areas -- financial IT development, risk management, business development, service plan, compliance, audit, and customer services -- in the first half of the year. After the latest talent hunting, the company’s headcount, which currently stands at 937, will exceed 1,000.

(Kakao Bank)
(Kakao Bank)

Kakao’s recent talent hunting came as Viva Republica, the operator of fintech app Toss, last week announced a plan to add 330 new staff in the first quarter of this year as the company prepares to launch an internet bank, the third internet-only bank in Korea, which is expected to add competition among banks. 

To attract talent, Kakao Bank offers various perks including one month of paid leave to those who have worked for three years at Kakao, 2 million won for vacation, and flexible working time. 

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
