'NK diplomat is living in South'

North Korea’s former acting ambassador to Kuwait has been living with his family in South Korea for at least a year, a local newspaper reported Monday.
The diplomat, Ryu Hyun-woo, was the North’s acting chief of mission in Kuwait in 2019, when he defected to the South with his family, who the source said had motivated him to defect in hopes of a “better future.”
If true, it is the second time a ranking official from Pyongyang has defected to Seoul since 2012, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un came to power. In 2019, the North’s former acting ambassador to Rome deserted the totalitarian regime. Ryu is the highest-ranking diplomat to abandon the regime since 1997, when the North’s ambassador to Egypt fled to the US.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said it will not confirm the news reports about Ryu or his whereabouts. The spy agency keeps the defection of high-profile North Korean figures secret in fear of retaliation against their families in the North and to prevent a setback in inter-Korean relations.
Inter-Korean ties, which became rocky in June last year when the North blew up the inter-Korean liaison office to protest anti-North leaflets being sent over the border in balloons, are seen as shaky. Defection poses a sensitive issue for Pyongyang, which sees it as a sign of fraying loyalty in its fight against Seoul.
The North Korean Embassy in Kuwait serves as the key channel through which Pyongyang communicates its concerns to countries in the Middle East. Ryu was part of an exceptionally elite family, with his wife also holding a master’s degree from the North’s prestigious Kim Il-sung University.
Ryu’s father-in-law, who went to the same school as the late Kim Jong-un’s father, was in charge of safeguarding the finances of Kim Jong-un.
“Ryu is a key figure among the political elite in Pyongyang,” said Rep. Thae Yong-ho, a lawmaker with the opposition People Power Party. He served as a minister in the North Korean Embassy in London before fleeing here with his wife and two sons in 2016.
“This is just evidence that leader Kim is losing his support base at the very senior level,” Thae said.
