Hyundai Mipo wins chemicals carrier deal from Europe

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. shows a petrochemical carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a mid-sized shipyard here, said Monday that it has won a 80.2 billion won ($73 million) order to build two petrochemical carriers for a European company.



The deal calls for the shipyard to deliver the vessels by March next year, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a listed unit of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co.



Korea Shipbuilding, which has three shipbuilders under its wing, has bagged orders worth $1.4 billion for 14 ships so far this year. (Yonhap)