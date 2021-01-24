[Feature] Late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s art collection out for appraisal

The late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee attends a New Year’s dinner for executives at the Hotel Shilla in Seoul in 2014 with his wife, Hong Ra-hee, former director of the Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art. (Yonhap)

The late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s treasure box is open.



Besides being South Korea’s wealthiest and most powerful businessman, Lee, who died Oct. 25, was also an avid art collector who amassed an important collection of Korean art as well as contemporary Western works.



Some of the works in his collection are under appraisal, raising speculation that they may be sold off in the near future.



The appraisals are being carried out by the Galleries Association of Korea’s Art Appraisal and Authentication Committee, the Korean Art Price Appraise Association and the Korea Art Authentication and Appraisal Research Center.



What is special about Lee’s collection?



The late Samsung chairman inherited his love of art from his father, Lee Byung-chul, the company’s founder, who began collecting art while running Samsung Trading in Daegu.



Unlike his father, who was cautious about spending on art, Lee Kun-hee created a collection that reportedly includes more than 20 National Treasures. The collection has more than 12,000 pieces, according to sources familiar with the matter, who said it consists largely of antique art and its estimated value is more than 1 trillion won ($909.18 billion).



“Prices of some of the works have probably surged drastically since Lee purchased them,” an art appraisal expert who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald.



Several pieces from the collection are currently under appraisal, according to local news reports, including Mark Rothko’s “Untitled” (1962), Alberto Giacometti’s “Tall Woman III” (1960) and Francis Bacon’s “Figure in a Room” (1962).



Meanwhile, the Samsung Foundation of Culture said it could not comment on the reports. “It is too difficult to make specific comments since it (the collection) is private property,” said a person in charge of public relations at the foundation. “We also learned about it through the news report.”



The appraisal process, said to have begun in December, is being conducted at Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, in Hannam-dong in central Seoul and at a storage facility in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. It is expected to be completed by the end of this month.





Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art (Museum’s official website)



What next?



Some local art industry experts predict that the majority of the older works art in Lee’s collection will go to museums -- including Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture. On the other hand, some of the foreign artworks may be sold through international auction houses such as Sotheby’s and Christie’s, primarily to pay the Lee family’s inheritance taxes.



The tax on Lee’s stock assets alone is estimated to exceed 11 trillion won, and heirs including son Lee Jae-yong and widow Hong Ra-hee will have to pay it in April.



Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, offers a virtual reality tour during the pandemic. The museum has remained essentially inactive since 2017, when Hong Ra-hee, Lee Kun-hee’s wife and the former director of the museum, stepped down. (Screenshot of the Korean Traditional Art exhibition)