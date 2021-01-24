 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Pianist Cho Seong-jin to play 94-second of never-before-heard Mozart

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jan 24, 2021 - 15:10       Updated : Jan 24, 2021 - 15:10
Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Credia)
Pianist Cho Seong-jin (Credia)

Pianist Cho Seong-jin is set to perform the world premiere of a previously unknown work by Mozart, 248 years after it was composed, in celebration of the great musician’s 265th birthday.

Cho will perform Mozart’s Allegro in D major K626b/16 as part of the Digital Mozart Week organized by the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation on Wednesday, in Austria, according to German classical music record label Deutsche Grammophon. The performance will be streamed through the label’s streaming platform -- DG Stage – as well as on myfidelio.at and medici.tv.

The 94-second unfinished composition is said to be written by 17-year-old Mozart in early 1773 when he returned from his third tour of Italy or soon after he returned to Salzburg, according to the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation.

The unfinished score -- written on both sides of a single manuscript sheet -- was unearthed when the foundation purchased a collection of scores owned by an individual in 2018. The foundation’s staff and experts from the US and Germany have verified the piece’s authenticity.

“It is a great honor to be invited to give the premiere of a formerly unknown work by Mozart in the city where he was born and where it may have been written,” Cho said through Deutsche Grammophon.

American pianist Robert Levin was slated to perform the piece, but travel restrictions in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic meant Cho, who is based in Europe, will go onstage instead.

The Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation runs Mozart Week every January in celebration of the musician’s birthday. This year’s event will be held without any in-person audience.

Aside from the recently rediscovered piece, Cho will perform three other Mozart works, including Piano Sonata No. 12, Pimpinella and Allegro in C major.

In 2018, Cho released an album featuring works by Mozart under the Deutsche Grammophon label.

Celebrating Mozart’s 265th birthday, a facsimile edition of the rediscovered piano piece is set for publication on Wednesday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114