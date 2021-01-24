 Back To Top
National

Moon to receive policy briefing on vaccine, antivirus efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2021 - 11:57       Updated : Jan 24, 2021 - 11:57
President Moon Jae-in chairs a plenary session of the National Security Council (NSC) and a policy briefing session at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in is set to receive a policy briefing on the country's vaccination plans and ongoing efforts to fight the new coronavirus this week, a presidential official said Sunday.

Moon will hold a teleconference at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday with relevant ministers -- including Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, Food and Drug Safety Minister Kim Ganglip and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency chief Jeong Eun-kyeong, according to the official.

The officials are expected to report on the third wave of the pandemic and its outlook, as well as plans on adjusting the country's social distancing scheme. They are also forecast to address the country's antivirus vaccination plans.

South Korea is set to hold a briefing on a nationwide vaccination plan Thursday.

The upcoming teleconference is part of an ongoing policy report session by ministers on pending issues. This year, the briefings are taking place in writing amid the pandemic and are replaced by teleconferences or in-person meetings when necessary. (Yonhap)
