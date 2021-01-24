 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] 3 missing as fishing boat capsizes near Geoje Island

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2021 - 09:02       Updated : Jan 24, 2021 - 09:02
A search operation is under way in waters off the southern island of Geoje after a fishing boat capsized on Saturday, in this photo provided by the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard)
A search operation is under way in waters off the southern island of Geoje after a fishing boat capsized on Saturday, in this photo provided by the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard)
GEOJE -- Search operations were under way off the southern island of Geoje after three crew members of a capsized fishing boat went missing on Saturday, authorities said.

The 339-ton vessel capsized at around 4 p.m. in waters 1.11 kilometers southeast of the island, located some 400 km south of Seoul, with 10 crew members aboard -- nine South Koreans and one Indonesian -- according to the Coast Guard.

Seven of them, including the Indonesian, have been rescued, but search operations were still under way to find the three others, it said, adding that strong winds and high waves were hampering their efforts.

The Coast Guard and the Navy dispatched 24 patrol boats and two helicopters to the scene.

Minister of Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol ordered the mobilization of all available resources for the search and rescue effort. (Yonhap)
