[Herald Interview] GreenPureTech seeks to provide the world with hospital beds

Glove Wall (GreenPureTech)

A lack of hospital beds has been one of the painstaking points of COVID-19 pandemic as more and more medical institutions around the globe become overwhelmed with patients amid the relentless spread of the coronavirus.



GreenPureTech., a Seoul-based medical equipment provider, hopes to provide quick relief to this bed crunch and contribute to saving more lives.



According to CEO Lim Hyung-bo, the company is an unrivalled leader in the field of movable negative pressure rooms in South Korea, with a 26-year history and the 2020 invention “glove wall” COVID-19 testing booths.



“GreenPureTech is the original of every transmission-preventive walkthrough (testing centers) you see on Korean media,” Lim said, “Countless companies and academic institutions are claiming to have come up with a breakthrough invention, but GPT has been at the forefront of it all.”



Currently, GPT has the capacity to set up 10 negative pressure rooms a day, with each room able to accommodate two to three patients. These rooms are complete with showers and negative pressure maintenance. But a system more optimal and easier to transport is being developed for interested countries, Lim said.





Negative Pressure Room (GreenPureTech)