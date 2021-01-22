 Back To Top
National

Moon to accept Britain's invitation to G-7 summit, official says

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 16:21       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 16:21

South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Nov. 10, 2020 in this photo provided by Moon's office. (Moon's office)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to an in-person G-7 summit, scheduled to be held in June, via a personal letter, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

Moon plans to reply it, expressing his commitment to making contributions so that this year's summit of the G-7 nations can produce a significant accomplishment, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

A presidential official later told reporters that they may construe the message as acceptance of the invitation.

In the letter, Johnson was quoted as pointing out that it is important for "the voice" of South Korea to be reflected in global efforts to terminate the COVID-19 situation and prevent another pandemic as well as to protect free trade and respond to climate change.

The prime minister earlier stated that Britain would play host to a physical summit session of the G-7 in June, with South Korea, Australia and India invited as guest nations.

Meanwhile, Johnson promised to attend the second P4G summit on green growth and sustainable development, which is supposed to take place in Seoul in May, Kang said at a press briefing. (Yonhap)

