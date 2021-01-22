Actor Lee Min-ho’s additional Hangeul promotional videos being released

Actor Lee Min-ho (King Sejong Institute Foundation)



Two additional videos promoting the beauty of Hangeul -- the writing system for the Korean language -- were released on Friday, starring actor Lee Min-ho.



The new videos from the King Sejong Institute Foundation show Lee introducing the foundation to his fans who wish to learn Korean after watching his posts about his daily life on social media.



“It is such an honor. I am glad to see content about my daily life contributing to promoting the beauty of Hangeul,” Lee said in a press release. “I hope that many people from different countries worldwide can connect with Korea more closely through the King Sejong Institute Foundation.”



The videos are currently available on the King Sejong Institute Foundation’s YouTube channel youtube.com/learnteachkorean.



The state-run foundation that oversees more than 170 Korean language centers worldwide first launched a promotional video of the Korean writing system starring Lee on Jan. 15. The first video introduced the uniqueness of Hangeul by showcasing Hangeul calligraphy as well as fashion items and furniture pieces that were designed with inspiration from the Korean alphabet.



Actor Lee Min-ho (King Sejong Institute Foundation)