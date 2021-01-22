 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Over 4,000 training equipment accidents reported each year, consumer watchdog says

Children under the age of 10 exposed to bigger danger, statistics show

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 12:10       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 12:10
(123rf)
(123rf)
Amid social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have turned to home training instead of going to the gym.

But working out at home with training equipment should be handled with care, the Korean Consumer Agency (KCA) says.

Over 4,000 accidents related to training equipment have been reported across the country every year since 2015, according to the annual data from the KCA’s Consumer Injury Surveillance System.

The number of injury reports has increased steadily, with 2020 seeing 5,681 accidents, the highest number of the last five years.

A 46-year old woman injured her abdomen while exercising at home in March last year due to a manufacturing defect on her hula hoop. A 53-year old man got his finger stuck in a treadmill at his house in August.

Children, in particular, are at greater risk of getting injured just from being around training equipment, the consumer watchdog says.

Children under the age of 10 accounted for over 60 percent of all accidents related to home training equipment, according to the KCA.

A 1-year-old boy’s finger was injured when a dumbbell fell over it. And a 5-year-old girl was stabbed in the foot by a defective part of an exercise bike.

In order to prevent such accidents, the KCA says consumers should first check to see if there are no loose or sharp parts on the home training equipment.

Smaller exercise tools, such as dumbbells or kettlebells need to be kept out from children’s reach, the consumer watchdog says, and parents or guardians should prevent children from getting too close to running machines or exercise bikes.

The KCA’s Consumer Injury Surveillance System collects, analyzes and evaluates injury reports submitted by organizations across the country, including 62 hospitals and 18 fire stations.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114