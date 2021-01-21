KOFIA chief vows support for K-New Deal, ESG

Na Jae-chul, chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association, speaks at an online briefing with reporters Thursday. (KOFIA)
The chief of the Korea Financial Investment Association on Thursday vowed to make greater efforts to support member companies and the capital market, seek active investment for the state-led New Deal Fund and in environment, social and governance issues.
Followed by President Moon Jae-in’s announcement in a bold push for the Korean version of the New Deal program last year, the local industry has been paying keen attention to the government’s project-related business for innovative finance. It is also seeking for ways to generate stable profits and invest in growing industries with enough market liquidity. KOFIA represents 452 brokerages and asset management firms in South Korea.
“While 28 private New Deal Funds had already launched, we’re preparing to establish New Deal Infrastructure Funds with member firms,” Na Jae-chul, Chairman of the KOFIA told reporters during a press briefing. “We’ll actively support member companies, so they can offer various K-New Deal Funds to investors as alternative investment sources.”
By highlighting a rising global trend of ESG investing, he pointed out that the local market is still, however, in its initial stage. Since the state pension fund utilizes ESG as its investment index, socially responsible investing level gets more important.
Local firms listed on the nation’s benchmark Kospi with total assets valued over 2 trillion won ($1.81 billion) or more are requested to release their ESG data from 2025 until 2030, when the requirement will be expanded to all listed companies as well.
“Led by brokerage firms, local companies’ ESG evaluation reports have been released. Private ESG index is also planned to be announced,” Na added.
“But activating ESG investments and developing more related fund products are still necessary. KOFIA is set to form a “ESG consultative body” this year to actively respond to policy changes and prepare to adopt market-friendly systems.”
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)