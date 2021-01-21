Posco’s LNG-powered bulk carrier successfully finishes first trip

The world’s biggest LNG-powered bulk carrier has successfully returned from its first trip to bring in iron ore to South Korea, the country’s leading steelmaker said Thusday.
Posco introduced two bulk carriers, dubbed HL Eco and HL Green, in December in line with its efforts to reduce gas emissions in its business operations.
According to Posco, HL Green has successfully completed its first trip from Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, to Australia, and brought back 180,000 metric tons of iron ore to its Gwangyang steel plant in Gwangyang in the same province on Wednesday.
HL Green is the world’s biggest bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas, with its length at 292 meters, width at 45 meters and the height at 24.8 meters, Posco said.
With the operation of the LNG-fueled carriers, the company said it can cut down its emissions of sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides by 99 and 85 percent, respectively, compared to ships that run on conventional bunker oil.
The steelmaker’s effort to use eco-friendly vessels goes in line with the International Maritime Organization regulation, applied from 2020, that mandates a reduction in the amount of sulfur oxides in ship fuels from the previous 3.5 percent or less to 0.5 percent or less, the company added.
Aside from the two LNG-powered carriers, Posco said it has completed the installment of desulfurizers in 21 of its 38 overseas carriers, and also plans to replace the rest of them with environment-friendly ships.
HL Eco, introduced together with HL Green, has been loaded with coal in Australia and is scheduled to return to Korea on Tuesday, Posco said.
