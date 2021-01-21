Korean biotechs seek to attract US investments post-JPM 2021

Panel discussion at Thursday's post-JPM 2021 investor relations event in Korea features CEO BG Rhee of SCM LifeScience (left), moderator Jeffrey Cranmer (left-top) who is executive editor at BioCentury, Rebecca K. Wood (right-top), who is a Partner at Sidley Austin, Christopher Kim (left-bottom) who is a Partner at Novatio Ventures and CEO Lee Kun-woo of GenEdit (right-bottom).