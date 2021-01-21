Samyang Foods vows to focus on ESG program

Samyang Foods logo (Samyang Foods)
Samyang Foods on Thursday unveiled a new corporate management vision that focuses on environment, society and improved corporate governance.
The company, known globally for its popular Buldak Spicy Chicken noodles, said it plans to launch an audit committee and a compensation committee in March to actively promote transparency and environment-friendly values in business management.
“This year, we will create social values by actively promoting ESG management,” Samyang Foods President Kim Jung-soo said in a press release.
“For this, we will reorganize the company and the system in an environmentally friendly direction, while sincerely taking our social responsibility as a corporate and raise transparency in management.”
Samyang Foods said it would establish an eco-friendly production system for enhancements in energy use, waste handling and greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve international certificates for environmental management.
In the general stockholders meeting slated for March, Samyang will also launch audit and compensation committees, and reinforce its board of directors by separating positions of the chief executive officer and the board president and increase the number of independent directors to match that of executive directors, the company said.
In addition, the company will come up with training programs on safety, human rights, fair trading and ethical operations.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
