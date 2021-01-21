tvN’s ‘Mr. Queen’ slapped with ‘administrative guidance’ by KCSC

Korea Communications Standards Commission subcommittee meeting is held in Seoul on Wednesday. (KCSC)

Popular tvN period comedy drama “Mr. Queen” will receive “administrative guidance” for controversial scenes in the drama, the subcommittee of Korea Communications Standards Commission announced Wednesday.



“Mr. Queen,” which revolves around a present day playboy who enters the body of Queen Cheorin of Joseon, has been enjoying steady popularity since the airing of the first episode.



It reached a 13.2 percent viewership rating for the most recent episode on Sunday, according to market researcher Nielsen Korea.



But the KCSC has received over 4,000 complaints from viewers who were displeased with the drama’s misrepresentation of history.



The scenes in question include one from December in which the Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty were called nothing but a tabloid and drinking games were played to music during a royal ancestral ritual at the Jongmyo shrine.



“Even when characteristics attributed to drama are taken into consideration, the drama disparages the historical value of national treasures and intangible cultural properties like the Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty, the royal ancestral ritual in the Jongmyo Shrine and its music, among others,” said Korea Communications Standards Commission on Wednesday. “The drama also depicted actual historical people in a comical way and distorted facts, making viewers uncomfortable.”



However, the subcommittee consisting of five members of KCSC decided to issue an administrative guidance against the drama after taking into account that the program producers fixed the problems in the later episodes.





Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC)