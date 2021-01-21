[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Soul

(US)

Opened Jan. 20

Animation

Directed by Pete Docter



Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher, dreams of becoming a jazz musician. One day, Joe auditions for the band of jazz legend Dorothea Williams. Impressed with Joe’s piano playing, Dorothea offers him a chance to perform later that night. As Joe heads off to prepare for the show, he falls down a manhole and ends up in the “Great Before.”









Iamhere

(France)

Opened Jan. 14

Drama

Directed by Eric Lartigau



Steophane (Alain Chabat), an eminent French chef with two grown sons, lives a quiet life while running a restaurant. He meets Soo (Bae Doona), a mysterious Korean lady, on Instagram and falls in love. The chef soon embarks on an adventurous 10-day journey to Seoul.









In the Mood for Love

(China)

Reopened Dec. 24

Romance

Directed by Wong Kar-wai



In 1962, Chow Mo-wan (Tony Leung Chiu Wai), a journalist, rents a room in an apartment on the same day as Su Lizhen (Maggie Cheung), a secretary at a shipping company. They become next-door neighbors. Each has a spouse who works frequent overtime shifts. One day, Chow and Su find out their spouses are having an affair.









Wonder Woman 1984

(US)

Opened Dec. 23

Action

Directed by Patty Jenkins



In 1984, title character Diana (Gal Gadot) works at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington while performing heroic deeds. One day Diana unknowingly uses a stone to wish her deceased lover, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), back to life. However, new enemies also emerge, preying on humanity’s desires. Diana is now the only hope of saving the world.