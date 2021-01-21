[News Focus] Gyeonggi cities lead housing prices growth

Postings on the window of a real estate agency in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, show that asking prices of some apartment units in the district are going for at least 4 billion won ($3.6 million) as of Jan. 18. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Major cities in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, were found to have led a rise in housing prices in the past 10 weeks, as residents in their 20s and 30s have been snapping up apartments, new data showed.



A younger generation of buyers have been purchasing apartments in high-density residential towns in Gyeonggi Province, as skyrocketing prices in Seoul have pushed them to seek more affordable housing further afield, according to data by KB Kookmin Bank and Naver.com.



The data showed that Gyeonggi’s Goyang and Paju saw the most rapid real estate price increases across the nation in the past two months, with some other cities in the province also recording growth rates far surpassing the nationwide average.



Goyang’s Ilsanseo-gu saw the average trading price of homes surge 17.3 percent from 11.41 million won ($10,300) per 3.3 square meters on Nov. 6 to 13.39 million won ($12,100) on Jan. 15.



This means that the average price of an 84-square-meter house (a popular size among Korean households) in Ilsanseo-gu would cost around 341 million won. A same-sized flat in an apartment building in the same district is much likely to cost far more.





(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)