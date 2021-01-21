Hanwha sets eyes on green hydrogen

Hanwha Q Cells officials check the quality of solar cells. (Hanwha Q Cells)



Market turbulence brought on by the pandemic has left many companies in shambles. Some forward-looking corporations took the unease as an opportunity to reset and refocus, in order to emerge stronger in the post-pandemic era.



For Hanwha Solutions, this was a prime time to invest.



Aiming to dominate the global solar-to-hydrogen business, the Hanwha Group company announced last month a plan to raise 1.2 trillion won ($1.09 billion) through rights offering.



The new share issue is part of the company’s grand plan to inject 2.8 trillion won in its solar power and hydrogen businesses over the next five years to lead the next energy revolution for “green hydrogen.”



“When Hanwha Solutions secures hydrogen electrolysis technology and combines that with its world-leading solar cell technology, the company will rise as the most powerful green hydrogen producer,” said Hyundai Motor Securities analyst Kang Dong-jin.





Green hydrogen





Despite its eco-friendly image, around 95 percent of all hydrogen in the world is generated by fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal, which defeats the very purpose of using hydrogen, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.



To replace carbon-intensive hydrogen, the so-called “green hydrogen” has recently emerged as a viable option.



Green hydrogen is produced by a chemical process called electrolysis, which uses electric current to break water into hydrogen and oxygen. If this electricity is generated by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, the hydrogen is labeled green hydrogen.



Hanwha Solutions plans to inject half of the 1.2 trillion won investment into creating a green hydrogen ecosystem, as the global hydrogen market, which stood at $786.9 million in 2019, is projected to reach $2.28 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research.



Hanwha Solutions was formed by a merger of three different companies in January last year -- Hanwha Q Cells, Hanwha General Chemical and Hanwha Advanced Materials.



And for a green hydrogen ecosystem, the three make a perfect team.



Q Cells, the No.6 solar panel manufacturer in the world by shipment as of 2019, can generate clean electricity using its own solar panels and energy storage systems. With that energy, General Chemical can produce hydrogen using its electrolysis technology. Then, Advanced Materials can contribute to the production of storage tanks for the hydrogen produced.



According to Hanwha Solutions, 400 billion won will be put into the development of next-generation solar cells, while 200 billion won will be spent for the production, storage and retail of hydrogen.



However, Hanwha Solutions’ ambitious plan has a key hurdle to clear: price competitiveness.





The hurdle





Hanwha Q Cells’ rooftop solar panels in Augsburg, Germany (Hanwha Q Cells)





According to the International Energy Agency, green hydrogen production costs $3 to $7.5 per kilogram, while hydrogen generated by natural gas costs $0.9 to $3.2 per kilogram.



Simply put, the fate of green hydrogen business hinges entirely on its price competitiveness.



Industry experts say that Hanwha Solutions is prepared to address this issue by ramping up the efficiency of its solar panels.



“How cheap solar panels can generate electricity is a key factor that determines the price of green hydrogen. Let’s say a solar panel can generate electricity at 100 won per kilowatt-hour. If a (more efficient) solar panel can generate electricity at 50 won per kilowatt-hour, it will cut the price of green hydrogen in half,” said Hyundai Motor Securities analyst Kang Dong-jin.



This is exactly why Hanwha Solutions is pouring 400 billion won to develop next-generation solar cells including N-type cells, perovskite cells and tandem cells.



“Hanwha Solutions is expected to commercialize N-type solar cells within two to three years. Then, it will take another two to three years to develop tandem cells, which are a hybrid of conventional solar cells and perovskite solar cells,” said Daishin Securities analyst Han Sang-won.



The N-type, perovskite and tandem solar cells, which exhibit much greater efficiency than conventional solar cells, are likely to play a key role in Hanwha Solutions’ green hydrogen ecosystem.



Depending on the type of chemical materials they are coated with, silicon-based solar cells are categorized into either N-type or P-type.



N-type solar cells, though more expensive due to an additional manufacturing process in higher temperature, demonstrates lifespan five times greater than P-type solar cells. Also, N-type solar cells can structurally offer higher efficiency rates than P-type solar cells, according to eBEST Investment & Securities analyst Anna Lee.



As of the first half of last year, there were seven solar modules with efficiency rates higher than 20 percent. The top five used N-type solar cells, according to Clean Energy Reviews.



If N-type solar cells are an advancement of conventional silicon-based solar cells, perovskite solar cells could be a game changer.



Perovskites are easily synthesized compounds with an orthorhombic crystal structure. Perovskite solar cells exploit micrometer-thin films made of these materials to harvest light.



Though 100 times to 200 times thinner than silicon-based solar cells, they can absorb the same amount of sunlight, making them light and flexible. In terms of the manufacturing process, silicon-based solar cells require higher temperatures -- above 1,000 degrees Celsius -- while perovskite solar cells can be manufactured at between 150 and 200 degrees Celsius, which translates into a significant cut in manufacturing costs.



When a layer of perovskite is placed on top of a silicon solar cell, it becomes a tandem solar cell. While perovskite solar cells absorb a shorter wavelength of blue light, silicon-based ones absorb a longer wavelength of red light. This difference in absorption depth allows tandem cells to maximize its efficiency rate.



“In theory, silicon-based solar cells’ maximum efficiency rate is 29 percent. However, tandem cells can achieve up to 44 percent,” a Hanwha Q Cells official said.





Fundamental change





Hanwha Q Cells’ solar power modules installed in Frankfurt, Germany (Hanwha Q Cells)