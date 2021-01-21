Kim Dong-kwan reinvents Hanwha’s identity as renewable energy leader

Hanwha Solutions President Kim Dong-kwan (Hanwha)



From a wartime gunpowder supplier to a retail-to-finance conglomerate, Hanwha Group has made quite a transformation in its near seven-decade history.



Yet, its change from now on may be even more dramatic, as the group with 86 affiliates and total assets of 71 trillion won redefines its core to future-leading technologies such as solar power and hydrogen.



At the very center of this ongoing shift in Hanwha’s identity stands Kim Dong-kwan, the eldest son of Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn and president and head of strategy at Hanwha Solutions.





Proven leadership





The 38-year-old Harvard graduate built his career mostly at Hanwha’s solar power business. A year after joining the group in 2010, he moved to the group’s now-defunct solar business unit Hanwha SolarOne



In 2014, Kim led the group’s acquisition of German solar firm Q-Cells and its merger with Hanwha SolarOne.



One year after the deal, Kim took the position of the chief commercial officer of the Hanwha Q Cells created by the merger. At that time, the company was struggling, failing to get in to the black even once between 2011 and the first quarter of 2015.



In April 2015, however, Hanwha Q Cells signed a solar module supply contract worth 1.5 gigawatts with a US-based energy company NextEra Energy Resources and finally managed to turn profit in the second quarter. In recognition of his effort, Kim was promoted to the senior managing director of Hanwha Q Cells in December.



Under Kim’s leadership, Hanwha Q Cells reported revenue of $2.42 billion in 2016, a 34.8 percent spike from $1.88 billion from a year prior. Operating profit improved to $275 million from $77.9 million in the same period. Also, module shipment surged 55 percent to 4.5 gigawatts from 2.9 gigawatts.



In 2019, Kim ascended to the vice president of Hanwha Q Cells, for solidifying the company as the No.1 solar module maker in major markets including the US, Germany and Japan. Last year, he was promoted again to the president of Hanwha Solutions, created by the three-way merger of Hanwha Q Cells, Hanwha General Chemical and Hanwha Advanced Materials in the same year.





The heir apparent





From left: Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn’s eldest son Kim Dong-kwan, second-oldest Dong-wan and the youngest Kim Dong-seon (Hanwha)