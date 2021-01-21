 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 09:34       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 09:34
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as US President Joe Biden took office.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.24 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,136.79 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks rose on expectations that the new US administration's potential spending increase would spur demand for export-intensive economies.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged up 0.11 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.77 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.38 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.48 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem hiked 0.9 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, rose 1.35 percent.

Internet portal Naver jumped 4.71 percent, and its rival Kakao advanced 2.93 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,098.85 won against the US dollar, up 1.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
