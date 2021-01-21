Producer prices rise 0.7% in December last year

Bank of Korea (Yonhap)

South Korea's producer prices rose 0.7 percent on month in December last year, aided by a modest rise in prices of farm goods, central bank data showed Thursday.



The producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, stood at 103.78 in December, compared with 103.09 a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).



Compared with a year earlier, the index rose 0.1 percent, the BOK data showed.



In November last year, producer prices stayed flat, underscoring lackluster demand amid a resurgence of the new coronavirus.



The prices of agricultural goods rose 5.9 percent on-month in December, compared with a 4.5 percent decline in November.



Last month, the prices of livestock and fishery goods fell 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, from the previous month, the BOK said.



South Korea's inflationary pressure has remained weak due mainly to low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Consumer prices climbed 0.5 percent on-year in November on a rise in prices of farm goods. But they are still below the BOK's 2 percent inflation target over the medium term.



This month, the BOK froze the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent after cutting a total of 75 basis points last year amid the virus outbreak. (Yonhap)