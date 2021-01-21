Biden takes office as 46th president of the US

President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. takes the oath of office as the 46th President of the United States at the Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday. (UPI-Yonhap)

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that ``democracy has prevailed,” according to the AP.

He swore the oath of office to take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Biden's inauguration came at a time of national tumult and uncertainty, a ceremony of resilience as the hallowed American democratic rite unfurled at a U.S. Capitol battered by an insurrectionist siege just two weeks ago, according to the report.

On a chilly Washington day dotted with snow flurries, a bipartisan trio of ex-presidents along with the elite of nation's government gathered, ensuring the quadrennial ceremony persevered, even though it was encircled by security forces evocative of a war zone and devoid of crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, the report said.

``The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,``

Biden said. ``This is America's day. This is democracy's day. A day in history and hope, of renewal and resolve.''

Stay home, Americans were exhorted, to prevent further spread of a surging virus that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States. Biden looked out over a capital city dotted with empty storefronts that attest to the pandemic's deep economic toll and where summer protests laid bare the nation's renewed reckoning on racial injustice, according to the AP. And he was not applauded by his predecessor.