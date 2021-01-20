 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Video] A symbol of hope in COVID-19 era: Medical staff in suits

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 17:42       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 17:42

Protective gear has become a symbol of hope to fight back the pandemic, as the virus continues to sprawl to unprecedented heights. Medical personnel swathed in thick layers of protective hazmat suits have become harbingers of life and death. In this battle, doctors and nurses treating patients are playing the role of real-life superheroes.

Footage of buckets of sweat pouring out of hazmat suits are commonplace in media around the globe. In particular, Europe displayed gratitude by hanging banners and posters with thankful words on balconies. Videos of people applauding for the medical workers’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak went viral as well.

Images of front-line workers toiling in agony show how hard health care professionals have tried to combat the virus. Many of them are paying for their jobs with their lives in the effort to reduce the spread of infections every day. They have also been exposed to perilous working conditions, extreme fatigue and, crucially, the dominant fear of being infected for a year. Health care workers are also confronted by daunting shortages of equipment, which led to rationing their use of gloves, masks and gowns.

With vaccines coming out, many people are seeing rays of hope, although optimism may be premature. Please check out the video to experience a day in the life of wearing a hazmat suit.



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)  
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114