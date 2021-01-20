[Video] A symbol of hope in COVID-19 era: Medical staff in suits



Protective gear has become a symbol of hope to fight back the pandemic, as the virus continues to sprawl to unprecedented heights. Medical personnel swathed in thick layers of protective hazmat suits have become harbingers of life and death. In this battle, doctors and nurses treating patients are playing the role of real-life superheroes.



Footage of buckets of sweat pouring out of hazmat suits are commonplace in media around the globe. In particular, Europe displayed gratitude by hanging banners and posters with thankful words on balconies. Videos of people applauding for the medical workers’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak went viral as well.



Images of front-line workers toiling in agony show how hard health care professionals have tried to combat the virus. Many of them are paying for their jobs with their lives in the effort to reduce the spread of infections every day. They have also been exposed to perilous working conditions, extreme fatigue and, crucially, the dominant fear of being infected for a year. Health care workers are also confronted by daunting shortages of equipment, which led to rationing their use of gloves, masks and gowns.



With vaccines coming out, many people are seeing rays of hope, although optimism may be premature. Please check out the video to experience a day in the life of wearing a hazmat suit.









Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( Video script and article by Park Jun-hee ( junheeep97@heraldcorp.com Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( yyj4307@heraldcorp.com