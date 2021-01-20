[Newsmaker] Naver expands storytelling business with Wattpad M&A

Wattpad logo (Naver)



Internet platform giant Naver announced its acquisition of web novel platform Wattpad on Wednesday, more than doubling the size of its social storytelling operations. Naver will acquire 100 percent of Wattpad shares for approximately $600 million in the first half of this year.



Wattpad is an online platform that allows anyone to read and write stories. With over 90 million monthly users who spend a total of 23 billion minutes each month, Wattpad is the largest social storytelling platform in the world. Combined with Naver Webtoon, which has 72 million monthly users, the acquisition would allow Naver to expand its global content business in a more stable and efficient way, the company said in announcing the deal.



“Naver Webtoon is able to take hold of more diverse global storytelling IP (intellectual property) through Wattpad,” said Naver Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo in a press release Wednesday. “By synergizing with Wattpad, the multidimensional capacity of Naver Webtoon IPs will be strengthened, making the company one step closer to becoming the best global entertainment company.”



Naver Webtoon logo (Naver)