Euljiro opens resting area dedicated for essential public workers

An old resting area (left) is juxtaposed next to a rendering for the new one, which is expected to open in October. (Courtesy of Jung-gu Office)

A dedicated resting area for essential public workers is to be newly built in central Seoul’s Euljiro 5-ga.



Jung-gu Office announced Wednesday that it plans to build a seven-floor resting area building with a floor space of 200 square meters by October, with construction to begin early this month.



The existing rest areas in Jung-gu for on-site essential public workers were installed on a small scale and mostly located underground. They have been vulnerable to ventilation problems, and some burned down three years ago and were replaced for temporary housing in empty spaces nearby senior citizen centers.



The new building is expected to function as both a resting and office space for some 120 field workers in Jung-gu, including street cleaners and public trees and parks managers, who oversee 11 districts, from the Cheonggyecheon to Jangchungdanro.



The construction will allow on-site workers to easily change clothing, rest and have meals in a more pleasant environment, as well as avoiding severe cold and heat waves during harsh weather seasons.

A gongmugwan sweeps the snowy streets of Euljiro, central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)