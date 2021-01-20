 Back To Top
Business

Samsung introduces thinner, more advanced capacitors for 5G phones

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 20, 2021 - 17:06       Updated : Jan 20, 2021 - 17:19
Samsung Electro-Mechanics' new three-socket multilayer ceramic capacitors (Samsung Electro-Mechanics)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics has begun supplying slimmer three-socket multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, to global smartphone makers, the electronic components maker said Wednesday.

The company’s latest MCCC model, 0.65 millimeter thin, is 18 percent smaller than existing products, allowing phone designers to spare internal space in mobile devices.

It has also one additional earth socket than existing products and reduces high-frequency power noise, the company said.

A MLCC is a key component in a wide range of electric devices such as mobile phones, personal computers, display panels and automobiles. Like a dam, it temporarily charges and discharges electricity to maintain a stable flow of current in devices.

The company expects strong demand for the latest capacitors in line with the deployment of the 5G networks in major markets.

“There has been an increase in demand for miniature, high-performance and highly-reliable MLCCs, along with the commercialization of 5G networks and electric vehicles,“ said Kim Doo-young, Vice President at Samsung Electro Mechanics.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
