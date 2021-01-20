Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday as auto and tech stocks continued to rebound.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 33.11 points, or 1.07 percent, to 3,125.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The KOSPI traded bullish after the key index rallied 2.61 percent the previous session.



Investor sentiment also lifted on overnight comments by US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen backing a large-scale fiscal relief package to reinvigorate the world's largest economy hit by the pandemic.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 1.72 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors skyrocketing 12.47 percent following a 17 percent rise the previous day.



Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 1.26 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.53 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.1 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.55 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,100.05 won against the US dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)