 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon taps professors as top advisors on economy, science

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:24       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:24
Lee Keun (L), tapped as vice chairman of the National Economic Advisory Council, and Lim Hye-sook, named to lead the National Research Council of Science & Technology in a combined photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
Lee Keun (L), tapped as vice chairman of the National Economic Advisory Council, and Lim Hye-sook, named to lead the National Research Council of Science & Technology in a combined photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in has picked Lee Keun, an economics professor, as vice chairman of the presidential advisory panel on the economy, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

Lee is an expert on the innovation economy, having won the Schumpeter Prize in 2014, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. He is expected to contribute to efforts for a quick and strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the move toward a pacesetting economy, Kang said.

The National Economic Advisory Council, chaired by Moon, is a major advisory body providing advice to the president on various economic issues.

Lee graduated from Seoul National University and earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He served as president of International Schumpeter Society.

Moon also named Lim Hye-sook, professor of electronics and electrical engineering at Ewha Womans University, to lead the National Research Council of Science & Technology. She will be the first female head of the state body in charge of supporting and managing government-funded research institutes in the field of science and technology.

Lim is a scholar with remarkable research accomplishments on the core technology sector of ultra-fast communication networks, Kang said.

He added that Cheong Wa Dae expects her to play a role in South Korea's science and technology field, as the government and the private sector plan for more than 100 trillion won ($90.7 billion) of research and development (R&D) investment this year.

She studied control and instrumentation engineering at Seoul National University and received her Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from University of Texas in Austin. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114