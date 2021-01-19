 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea's Buddhist leader vows to seek inter-Korean exchanges through COVID-19 relief

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:17       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 16:17

In this photo provided by Jogye Order, Ven. Wonhaeng (C) speaks in a press conference streamed online on Tuesday. (Jogye Order)
In this photo provided by Jogye Order, Ven. Wonhaeng (C) speaks in a press conference streamed online on Tuesday. (Jogye Order)
The leader of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, said Tuesday that he will strive to promote inter-Korean religious exchanges this year by helping the North's battle against the novel coronavirus.

"We will closely confer with our North Korean counterpart on projects to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the Buddhist communities of the two Koreas," Ven. Wonhaeng, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, said in an online press conference. "I'll seek ways to promote peace and coprosperity on the Korean Peninsula."

As part of his plans, Jogye Order will support the sending of relief and sanitary goods for COVID-19 prevention to North Korea and launch a joint project to restore temples ruined during the 1950-53 Korean War.

It will also make constant efforts to resume some key Buddhist events that had been held annually by the two Koreas in the past.

Buddhist circles of South and North Korea had issued a joint prayer to celebrate Buddha's Birthday annually from 1997-2011. Since then, however, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement to take concerted action except in 2015 and 2018 amid the turbulence of inter-Korean relations.

Ven. Wonhaeng also expressed appreciation for the cooperation of all Buddhist believers for their participation in the nationwide efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

"Jogye Order has issued multiple orders to close temples, halt services and cancel Yeondeunghoe in a way to share the pains with our neighbors," he said, referring to the annual Lantern Lighting Festival to celebrate Buddha's birthday.

To join the country's disease control measures, the religious group canceled last year's event in May for the first time in nearly six decades. And most of its religious services have been replaced with online ones throughout the year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114