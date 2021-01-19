 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks rebound over 2% on auto gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : Jan 19, 2021 - 17:32
Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul show the benchmark Kospi closed at 3,092.66 on Tuesday, rose 78.73 points or 2.61 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul show the benchmark Kospi closed at 3,092.66 on Tuesday, rose 78.73 points or 2.61 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks jumped more than 2 percent Tuesday on stellar advances by auto-related shares, backed by expectations of improved earnings. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 78.73 points, or 2.61 percent, to close at 3,092.66 points.

Trading volume was high at about 1.3 billion shares worth some 23.8 trillion won ($21.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 737 to 124.

Foreigners bought a net 412 billion won, while retail investors sold a net 1 trillion won. Institutions purchased a net 596 billion won.

The KOSPI steeply rebounded after the key index slumped over 4 percent in total in the previous two sessions.

"Strong institutional buying lifted auto shares, including Hyundai Motor and its affiliates, leading the KOSPI's hike," Hana Financial Investment analyst Im Seung-mi said.

The gain was largely generated by the market consensus that forecast double-digit growth for Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 8.51 percent to 261,500 won. Its smaller affiliate Kia Motors sky-rocketed 16.64 percent to 83,400 won, and auto part maker Hyundai Mobis spiked 6.65 percent to 345,000 won.

Most other large caps also closed higher.

Samsung Electronics advanced 2.35 percent to 87,000 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.38 percent to 130,500 won.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 3.42 percent to 997,000 won, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI increased 3.68 percent to 732,000 won.

Internet portal operator Naver climbed 2.5 percent to 308,000 won, while its rival Kakao was up 2.92 percent to 440,000 won.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 1.02 percent to 796,000 won, but Celltrion lost 0.48 percent to 312,500 won.

The local currency closed at 1,102.9 won against the US dollar, up 1.0 won from the previous session's close. 

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 0.6 basis point to 0.974 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bond lost 0.6 basis point to 1.297 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114